Now you can fly a Star Wars X-Wing in Fortnite

It is not the first time that Fortnite has bridged other stories. The new season, for example, is completely focused on Marvel heroes. To get even better, another novelty came to the game: a special Star Wars: Squadrons package, which includes the X-Wing to use for hang gliding in Battle Royale.

To purchase the hang glider, simply purchase Star Wars: Squadrons by October 2, 2021 at the Epic Games Store and log into Fortnite with the same account. The X Wing of the Vanguard Squadron will be in your locker room in a few hours.

While Fortnite just received the Stark Industries, a new area on the map, Star Wars: Squadrons won a new CG trailer focused on the history of the Empire’s perspective. If it depends on the two games, we will still see a lot of news until the launch of a new Fortnite season and the arrival of Squadrons.

October 2 was the date chosen for the launch of Star Wars: Squadrons, which will arrive on the PC via Steam, Epic Games and Origin and on the PS4 and Xbox One consoles.



