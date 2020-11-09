Now on sale the book ‘The paper was not dead

Israel Mallén presents an essay on paper journalism and the future of video game journalism based on the success of the GTM and Manual magazines.

After more than three years of research, nearly 1,000 pages analyzed and several hours of interviews, the book “The paper was not dead, only wrinkled: the revolution of GTM and Manual” is now a reality. Written by Israel Mallén, whose pen we are also fortunate to have in this house, the book is an essay on the situation of paper journalism and the future of video game journalism based on two success stories such as the GTM and Handbook. Throughout more than 250 pages, the author extracts the fundamental characteristics of both publications; look for his influences in projects like Panenka, Líbero or Jot Down Magazine; and ends by deepening and reflecting on the specialization of the trade, its professionalization and the improvement it implies in working conditions.

Mallén supports his results, in addition to the analysis of dozens of articles and reports from both magazines, in five interviews with their main managers. These are the cases of Juan Tejerina, Borja Ruete and Ramiro Díez (director, in his day chief editor and part of the management team of GTM, respectively), Nacho Requena (director of Manual) and Salva Fernández (editorial coordinator of MeriStation and collaborator of Manual). The book crystallizes hours of reflections on the past, present and future of the medium and paper journalism.

For all those interested, “The paper was not dead, only wrinkled: the revolution of GTM and Manual” can be found on Amazon (at this same link) and is available both in physical and digital format. The e-book version is priced at 5.99 euros, although it is also free for Kindle Unlimited subscribers, while the paperback version amounts to 15 euros. We wish you the best of luck and … long live the paper!



