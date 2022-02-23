Now On Sale ‘Parallel Evolution: Applied Biology In Video Games’

Evolution: Star-t Magazine confirms the arrival in bookstores of this new volume focused on the relationship between biochemical science and video games. Star-t Magazine Books has announced that ‘Parallel evolution: Applied biology in video games’, its new academic book focused on video game culture, is now available in bookstores throughout Spain. Written by Erik Aostri, biochemist and molecular biologist, with several informative scientific articles behind him, he is also a lover of video games. This volume of the Spanish publisher seeks to explore and delve into how biological science is related to culture and, more specifically, to video games.

Parallel Evolution: Applied Biology in Video Games, Available Now

The structure of ‘Parallel evolution: Applied biology in video games’ is very clear: the book is divided into six disciplines in the field of biology: zoology, physiology, genetics, microbiology and parasitology, biotechnology, and astrobiology.

In its 236 pages, Aostri explains, based on video games such as Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil or Pokémon, some scientific concepts; from metamorphosis to ecosystems, viruses or pandemics. Even the functioning of neurons is treated. An essay on bioscience through video games, in short.

You can find more information about the book on the official website of Star-t Magazine Books.