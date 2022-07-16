Now Kim Wexler can’t die, right?

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Better Call Saul season 6, episode 8

Kim Wexler’s chances of Better Call Saul survival just skyrocketed after season 6’s latest huge death. With each passing Better Call Saul season, Kim Wexler became increasingly vital to Jimmy McGill’s existence – largely thanks to Rhea Seehorn’s standout performances making the character absolutely indispensable. Entering Better Call Saul season 6, Kim wasn’t only Jimmy’s wife, but his best friend and partner in crime too.

The more Kim ingratiated herself into Better Call Saul’s landscape, however, the more unusual her Breaking Bad absence seemed. As Walter White’s slimy lawyer, Saul Goodman features heavily, but Kim is not seen, mentioned or referenced even once over five whole seasons. For years, Better Call Saul viewers have wondered why Kim is but a ghost during Breaking Bad’s timeline – but, more importantly, whether she’s a figurative ghost, or actually dead.

Better Call Saul season 6, episode 8 (“Point & Shoot”) goes a long way toward answering that question, and though nothing is ever certain in the Breaking Bad universe, the Wexler wagon looks set to keep rolling. Surely, Kim has to survive Better Call Saul now?!

Better Call Saul Has Killed Off Most Of Its Non-Breaking Bad Characters

When Better Call Saul season 6 began, four character fates remained up in the air: Kim Wexler, Lalo Salamanca, Nacho Varga, and Howard Hamlin. Each of them is absent during Breaking Bad, and Better Call Saul needed to address why. In an unexpected final season bloodbath, Nacho perished in episode 3, Lalo shot Howard in episode 7, and episode 8 continues the bloody pattern when Gus shoots Lalo. Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad are renowned for intelligent, inventive, and surprising storytelling. Better Call Saul’s solution to missing Breaking Bad characters can’t always be killing them off, and with Kim Wexler the only member of season 6’s “furtive four” still standing, she must now survive to avoid repetition.

In further good news for Rhea Seehorn’s character, the two gangsters most likely to kill Kim now have absolutely no reason to do so. After bursting into her apartment during Better Call Saul season 5, Lalo Salamanca immediately established himself as the strongest candidate to end Kim’s story, but he won’t be killing anyone from his superlab grave. The second major contender to murder Kim Wexler was Gus Fring, but “Point & Shoot” ends with Mike covering up the entire ordeal, telling Jimmy and Kim to get on with their lives. That means no repercussions, surely?

Better Call Saul Killing Off Kim As Well Would Be Too Much

Not only would Better Call Saul killing off Kim after doing the same to Nacho, Howard and Lalo risk repetition, it’d risk striking a too violent tone – even for Breaking Bad. Vince Gillian hasn’t pulled a single punch since Walter White entered the meth business in 2008, but Breaking Bad always balanced brutality and violence with heart and hope. Walt dies, but Jesse survives; the Whites make a new life elsewhere, but turn their backs on Walt; Mike dies, but Jimmy escapes, etc. Better Call Saul season 6 might’ve gotten away with killing Kim if hers was the ending’s only major death, but throwing her corpse onto an ever-growing pile would create an unrelenting barrage of tragedy that breaks the perfect tonal balance Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad are renowned for.

That’s especially true after Nacho and Howard’s deaths proved very upsetting indeed. Lalo Salamanca probably had his fate coming, but watching a cornered Nacho take his own life, followed soon after by a rock-bottom Howard slaughtered for being in the wrong place at the wrong time, has taken a heavy emotional toll on Better Call Saul’s audience. Kim dying might cross that thin line between compelling tragedy and just depressing television.

How Will Kim’s Better Call Saul Story End?

Let’s assume for a moment that Lalo Salamanca’s death is the final proof that Kim survives Better Call Saul. How does her story then end to explain why Rhea Seehorn doesn’t appear in Breaking Bad? One possibility is that Jimmy and Kim aren’t able to hide their Howard Hamlin secret, so she takes the rap and goes on the run by using Sandpiper money to hire Ed Galbraith, the Disappearer. Played by the late Robert Forster, Ed is New Mexico’s resident expert in getting wanted criminals out of state with brand new identities. Kim actually found Ed’s business card earlier in Better Call Saul season 6, maybe foreshadowing a moment where she calls that number further down the line.

On the other hand, Better Call Saul season 6, episode 8 finally creates a solid connection between Kim Wexler and Gus Fring. Theorists have claimed that Kim might be hiding in the background of Breaking Bad, pulling strings from the shadows the entire time. Now Gus has witnessed Kim in action (his right-hand man, Mike, is already impressed by her), she might become a hidden cog in the Fring methamphetamine operation, remaining anonymous and never encountering Walt and Jesse, but constantly manipulating events audiences are already familiar with.