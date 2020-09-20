Now it is possible to change the default web browser in iOS

Now it is possible to change the default browser on your iPhone iOS 14. This change is one of the new features of the new version of Apple’s mobile operating system.

It is an option that gives more freedom to Apple users. This novelty has been available on Android for years, but finally Apple has decided to take the logical step and let its users decide which browser to use. iPhone users now have the option to change the web browser on their phones, they will no longer be forced to use Safari by default, the default browser installed on their terminals.

Change the default web browser on your iOS 14 device

The only requirement to perform this option is to have your Apple device updated with the latest iOS 14 version.

The process is very simple:

The first thing you have to do is download another browser on your iphone. Here it does not matter if it is Chrome, Edge, or any other web browser you want to use. Enter the settings of the new browser that you have installed. Access the iPhone Settings application, and scroll down until you reach the list with your installed applications. Click on the browser you want. Click on “Default Web Browser” and choose the web browser you want from the drop-down menu. Ready.

It’s that simple to change the default browser. Keep in mind that if your phone is a model prior to IPhone 6s, it is no longer compatible with the system and you will not be able to update it to the new version and this new function will not be available.



