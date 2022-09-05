Now is the right time to adapt the game Star Wars: Rogue One

Given the staggering scale of the intellectual property of Star Wars, some find it absurd how much attention is constantly being paid to the Skywalker family and their oversaturation with nostalgia. “Star Wars” boasts a variety of races and characters on equally different planets in its science fiction, but it seems that every time a new part of “Star Wars” comes out, it can’t help but include an Easter egg, a reference or a cameo to iconic characters that IP discards as a safety net.

Andor is an example of a spin-off that takes a big risk by delving into a lesser-known character, but it’s likely to be much richer and more intriguing as a result. The Disney Plus prequel series follows Cassian And or, a rebel spy who was introduced in Rogue One: Star Wars: Stories. Andor is just one of the many Rogue One stories that deserve to be told, and now is the time for Rogue One to get another adaptation in games.

Rogue One is a Star Wars spin—off with great gaming potential

“Rogue One” is the most concise Star Wars story about the uprising against the Empire, because it focuses on a group of obscene and unknown characters. Their plight seems hopeless, and although fans can already guess what their fate will be, it still creates the appearance of expectation and triumph. These otherwise trivial characters are responsible for the destruction of the first Death Star.

In “Rogue One” there are nostalgic cameos, such as Grand moff Tarkin and Leia Organa, made by computer graphics, as well as an action sequence with Darth Vader leading directly to the events of “New Hope”. Nevertheless, the intimate and humorous moments shared by the new characters in Rogue One maintain its charm and authenticity. Characters like Gene Erso, Galen Erso, Cassian Andor, Chirrut Imve, Baze Malbus or Bodhi Rook are interesting personalities who could get a unique spin-off.

Moreover, the special time period of “Rogue One” is interesting, as it is located between “Revenge of the Sith” and “New Hope”, when the rebels are at the lowest level and are fighting for survival under the rule of the Empire. This era has been portrayed many times before, and characters from Rogue One have now appeared in other Star Wars media. For example, So Guerrera first appeared in the animated series “Star Wars: Clone Wars”, but since then Forest Whittaker’s live saw has appeared in “Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order”.

Similarly, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order features Imperial KX series security droids that look like enemies, and in Rogue One, fans meet one named K-2SO, reprogrammed and loyal to the rebels. Rogue One does not have a game of its own, and there is currently no news about the Andor game in development.

At the moment, it’s unlikely that Rogue One will get a direct adaptation, given that its own popularity seems to have dissipated after its release. But Andor’s Disney Plus series demonstrates that there can still be characters or narratives from it, and the result could be games in the future of Star Wars.

Honoring Rogue One DLC for Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Eclipse seems to be the furthest from an adaptation of Andor or Rogue One, but there is still a chance that it could be an open-world Star Wars game from Ubisoft Massive or a Respawn FPS Star Wars game. Even if he doesn’t adapt Jean or Cassian’s stories directly, there is an opportunity to share untold stories through unknown characters from the same era.

“Rogue One” has clearly had an impact, but it’s important to note that “Rogue One” has already received a truly credible adaptation beforehand, and trying to overthrow it would be a daunting task. The spin-off was widely recognized in the remake of Star Wars Battlefront, which introduced it in the DLC Rogue One: Scarif.

The DLC features the characters Gene Erso and director Orson Krennik as heroes and villains, respectively, with their own unique abilities and weapons. Scarif, a tropical island planet, was also introduced in the DLC and laid the foundation for four separate maps inside it, as well as an exclusive game mode called “Penetration”.

Coastal Stormtroopers were a great cosmetic addition to Star Wars Battlefront, which also featured the PlayStation VR-exclusive Rogue One: X-Wing VR mission. Thus, “Rogue One”, its main narrative and characters may already be involved. Instead, an adaptation of the same events could, for example, show fans the point of view of other characters or tell the backstory of Chirrut and Baze. Fortunately, Rogue One is suitable for almost any game genre, so its potential is limitless.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga May Get And or Add-on

The most likely Rogue One gaming adaptation to occur in the near future would be some sort of tie-in for Andor. If there was a Star Wars Battlefront game undergoing live-service development right now it may have fallen to that, but in the absence of such a game, it seems clear which game would be tasked with an Andor adaptation.

Indeed, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has the most likely chance to fill this void, especially after its own post-launch DLC introduced content from Rogue One as well as Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian and others. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was already a gargantuan game before this content, amassing almost all the seminal Star Wars media available, and a Character Pack for Andor following Rogue One would be a great choice.

Star Wars is expected to announce more gaming news at the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase this upcoming Friday, and it would be the perfect opportunity for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga to reveal Andor as its latest DLC ahead of the show’s launch later this month. If not TT Games, Ubisoft or Respawn could be there to share their own news. Either way, if there was ever a time to announce an Andor or Rogue One tie-in, this showcase would be the time to do so.