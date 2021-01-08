Now horizontal or vertical with Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 hinge

Lenovo introduced the Yoga AIO 7, a new all-in-one (AIO) desktop computer with a rotating hinge that allows users to switch between landscape and portrait modes effortlessly. What is impressive is that you can change the screen orientation remotely using a phone or tablet. In addition to vertical movements, the new Lenovo AIO also allows 20-degree tilt adjustment for maximum comfort.

Speaking of specs, this monitor has a 27-inch 4K display that covers DCI-P3 and 99 percent of the Adobe RGB color gamut. In addition, the display comes with TUV Rheinland Blue Light certification and anti-flicker settings. The device has an impressively thin bezel and there is a JBL certified stereo speaker positioned facing the user just below the screen to meet your entertainment needs.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 has NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU and AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor inside. Lenovo has equipped the device with up to 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB SSD, but options with HDD storage will also be preferred. Lenovo also made no compromises in the choice of ports on the Yoga AIO 7. All ports on the machine are listed as follows:

Edge

1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 microphone / headphone combo input

3 OSD Buttons

Back

2 USB 2.0

2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 Power DC-In

1 LAN input

Hill

1 USB 2.0 Type-C

In addition, the company offers a wireless keyboard, mouse and removable webcam in colors compatible with the Yoga AIO 7. Lenovo says the Yoga AIO 7 is already on sale in China and will enter markets in other countries, including the US, in February. The $ 1599 price tag was set for the base model.