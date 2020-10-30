Now Google Meet lets people set custom backgrounds

Were you waiting for the custom backgrounds on Google Meet? Now you can enjoy these

Google Meet has finally caught up with Zoom in the only major way that matters: custom backgrounds. Now, instead of just being able to reduce background noise and / or blur the background, you can now completely replace it with the image of your choice. This had taken time.

Users will be able to select from a variety of Google images or upload their own to Meet via Chrome OS and Chrome on Windows and macOS starting today for Google Workspaces on quick release domains and starting November 6 for launch domains programmed. Education users who start a Meet room will not be able to take advantage of this feature.

You’ll know when you get the custom backgrounds when you see this new icon while on a Meeting Call and on the preview page. Tap it and then select whether you want a light blur effect, a stronger blur, a preloaded background, or your own loaded background. Later this year, if you’re a member of a G Suite organization, your admin can choose to control who can use custom and default backgrounds.

Somagnews informs you that Meet’s mobile apps will get the feature in a later update, so it will still catch up with the Zoom Android app.

Meet Video Calls in Glass Enterprise Edition 2

In recent months, Google has aggressively pushed its latest video conferencing service to new platforms, from Smart Displays to Chromecast. Google Meet is now available for Glass Enterprise Edition 2 in beta.

Google Meet for Glass aims to “make it easier for on-site workers to connect face-to-face with other people working remotely.” The key advantage of Glass EE2 is being able to communicate, while keeping your “hands free for tasks”.



