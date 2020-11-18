Novogratz Shares ETH Note 5 Years Previously, Thanking

Cryptocurrency supporter Mike Novogratz re-shared a note on his Twitter account with the message “May be the Amazon of the future”, which he published for Ethereum (ETH) in 2015. Novogratz did not neglect to thank the ETH team.

Mike Novogratz, former hedge fund manager of Foretess Investmetn Group, once again reiterated his support for Ethereum. With a tweet shared by a user, Novogratz’s note 5 years ago surfaced again. The note dated December 22, 2015 read, “Take a look at Ethereum, it could be Amazon 15 years ago.” Ethereum was trading at $ 0.89522 or 0.00203 BTC at the time the note was recorded.

The experienced hedge fund manager, who has long been supporting Ethereum and invested in its early stages, re-shared the tweet containing the note and said that he could not believe that 5 years have passed since. Thanks to the entire ETH community and founding partners Vitalik Buterin and Joseph Lubin, Novogratz used the words “great vision”.

Became the first ETH investor on Wall Street

Mike Novogratz decided to buy Ethereum when he dropped that note and became the first ETH investor on Wall Street. According to Novogratz’s own statement, Vitalik Buterin directly received 500,000 ETH at $ 0.99 each.

According to a memoir shared earlier by Novogratz, Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin was his college friend. After Novogratz decided to invest in Bitcoin, he offered to buy shares directly from Lubin’s ConsenSys. And so Novogratz was holding half a million ETH coins.

While telling his story, Mike Novogratz explained that he obtained the ETHs he received by directly contracting Vitalik Buterin. But Buterin posted a tweet explaining that this did not happen individually. Vitalik Buterin said that Novogratz purchased 500,000 Ethereum directly through the Ethereum Foundation, not directly with him. Buterin expressed his gratitude to Novogratz and other ETH purchasers early on.

“… Without them, perhaps the Ethereum Foundation wouldn’t have survived financially and Ethereum would have a much harder time getting where it is today.”



