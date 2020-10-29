November’s Xbox Games With Gold features Aragami

Good news for Xbox Live Gold subscribers! Today (29), Microsoft announced the November Games With Gold free games: Aragami: Shadow Edition and Swimsanity !, as well as LEGO Indiana Jones The Original Adventures (Xbox 360) and Full Spectrum Warrior (Xbox) for backwards compatibility.

Aragami: Shadow Edition (available from 1 to 30 November)

Swimsanity! (available from November 16 to December 15)

Full Spectrum Warrior (available November 1-15)

LEGO Indiana Jones The Original Adventures (available November 16-30)

In Aragami: Shadow Edition, you are a vengeful spirit called Aragami, who controls the shadows and who was summoned by Yamiko, a girl imprisoned in the fortress city of Kyuryu.

Swimsanity! is a multiplayer game totally underwater, with Competitive and Cooperative modes.

So, what did you think of the news? Did you enjoy the games? Tell us in the comments section!



