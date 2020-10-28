November Plus has Shadow of War and PS4 Hollow Knight

What many PlayStation fans have been waiting for has finally been announced! Today (28), the free PS Plus games of November for PS4 were announced, they are: Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition and a bonus game for PS5, Bugsnax!

Shadow of War and Hollow Knight will be available to subscribers of the service from November 3rd, while Bugsnax can be redeemed at the launch of the PS5 on November 19th in Brazil.

Furthermore, at the launch of the new Sony console, the PlayStation Plus Collection will be available, which will be added as a new benefit for PS Plus members, and you will be able to keep the games for as long as you want, just be up to date with your subscription. . Check out the games:

Firsty-party:

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Ratchet & Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Third-party

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Monster Hunter World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7

It is also worth remembering that all games in the catalog will have improvements on PS5, such as faster loadings and more framerates with Game Boost.

