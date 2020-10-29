November Free PlayStation Plus Games Announced

These games, announced by Sony for PlayStation Plus for November, will have a separate place for gamers as well, because PlayStation Plus, for the first time, includes PlayStation 5 owners. According to the statements made, players will be able to access up to three games free of charge in November.

Sony has announced the games that users with a PlayStation Plus subscription can access for free in November. It is necessary to say that the games announced by Sony this time are important because the games that the company will make for free in November include PlayStation 4 owners as well as PlayStation 5 owners.

According to the statements made by Sony, both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners will be able to access Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition for free in November. In addition to these two games, PlayStation 5 owners will have a free game called Bugsnax.

We need to open a separate parenthesis to the game called Bugsnax. This is because the game is one of the PlayStation 5’s launch games. Players who subscribe to PlayStation Plus and purchased PlayStation 5 will be able to access this game for free as of November 12. Although the developer team is also developing the game for PlayStation 4, only PlayStation Plus subscribers who own PlayStation 5 will be able to access this game for free.

Bugsnax will appear as a fun game about the life of a journalist. Players will investigate bugs on an island called Snaktooth in this game. The game, which will meet with PC owners on November 12 via Epic Games, seems to be able to impress the players with its graphics.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War, another game that PlayStation Plus subscribers can access for free in November, is an impressive RPG. The game, which is the sequel of Shadow of Mordor, which was released in 2014, managed to impress players on all platforms. Middle-earth: Shadow of War, which has a single player structure, can also be purchased on Steam for the PC platform.

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition appears as a two-dimensional platform game. The developer team first released this game for PCs and Macs in 2017, under the name Hollow Knight. Not indifferent to the interest of the game, the team announced Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition in 2018. Voidheart Edition added additional content to the game, making it available to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users.

According to the statements made by Sony, they will be able to access Middle-earth: Shadow of War with Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition as of November 3. Bugsnax, developed for PlayStation 5, will be available to players as of November 12. Also, let’s remind you that the October free games of PlayStation Plus are still available.



