Novel Archive – Why do we read novels?

At Novel Archive, our favorite authors are those who obviously care about the readers. They’re more concerned with teaching or entertaining than showing off techniques. Best novel authors mean, the reader experience is paramount. In this article, we’re going to share with you the reasons why readers read the novel.

We want to emulate these writers. We want the reader to be our priority as well. To help us better serve our readers, we decided to take one step back and ask – why do readers read the novel? And specifically, why do we read light novel?

Here is what we come up with:

Readers Read Novel to Be Entertained

Yes, people still read the novel to be entertained! We know it to be true. People read because they find it great fun with the novels like Dual Cultivation, relaxing and interesting. For those, the issue arises when reading becomes work. That’s when they’ve to labor through language or make flow charts to examine what is going on. This is where we think editing comes in. The only method to make the story look effortless is to revise, revise and revise.

Readers Read Novel to Escape

Sometimes a person needs only to leave their world and enter into a mysterious world. Other times need to escape her imaginations. So she turns to interesting stories like Reincarnation Of The Strongest Sword God. Are you allowing yourself to get lost in the story? Or is their jarring moments that take out of it?

Readers Read Novel to gain perspective

Reading about creatures invading the universe can put your issue in perspective – mean you literally could be dealing with the end of the world. Alternatively, the historical novel might make give readers context to the world they live in.

Readers read novels for companionship

People turn to novels both when they are alone and when they’re lonely. Sometimes people are just literally alone. They are on a plane or have some time at home, and the novels become the companion they pass the hours getting to know.

When a person is lonely, the intimacy of novels can show that there’re others like me out there. Or that there’re others people who feel the way that he actually feels. The novel tells people that, while they are unique, they are not as unique as they might think, ultimately helping them know themselves and their situation better. We believe that vulnerability and honesty are vital to reach these readers.

Readers read to know people they have met and places they have never visited

This is a vital part of the novel, in our opinion. The novel can help a person know another person in a way that even TV can’t. Novel readers not just experience the protagonist’s point of view, but innermost thoughts. They spend hours learning and perspective about his background. They care and think about somebody very different from themselves. The novel allows readers to experience new settings. No just sounds and sights, but smells, touches and tastes. But they can only do that if you take the time to describe these important things. Have you?

