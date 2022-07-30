Novak Djokovic has a message for fans before the US Open

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is preparing to participate in the 2022 U.S. Open, despite the possibility that he will not be able to participate.

According to current US law, the three-time US Open champion will not be able to enter the country unless he is fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

More than 43,000 people have signed an online petition for the USA Tennis Association to cooperate with the US government in the hope of making an exception for the former world number one.

Djokovic took to Instagram to express his gratitude for such an outpouring of support.

I just wanted to take a moment and tell you all how grateful I am to see so many messages of support and love from all over the world these days.

I wasn’t expecting this, and that’s why it seems so mind-blowing. I just wanted to say THANK YOU.

It seems special to me that people treat my tennis career with such love and support and want me to continue competing.

I’m preparing like I’m going to be allowed to compete while I’m waiting to find out if there’s a place for me to go to the USA. Fingers crossed!

Djokovic had just won Wimbledon earlier this month, marking his 21st Grand Slam victory. He currently ranks second all-time, one win behind reigning French Open champion Rafael Nadal (22).

Djokovic failed to defend his title at the 2021 Australian Open Tennis Championships earlier this year after he was deported from the country due to his vaccination status.

Although the Serbian superstar hopes to play at the US Open this summer, he is ready to make any decision.

“I understand that without being vaccinated today, I can’t go to most tournaments at the moment,” he said earlier this year. “Yes, that’s the price I’m willing to pay.”

Do you think Djokovic should be allowed to play at the 2022 U.S. Open?