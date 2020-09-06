Novak Djokovic disqualified from the US Open

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, world number 1 in men’s tennis, was disqualified from the US Open because the ball he sent aside hit the referee’s throat.

Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open for the ball hitting the referee, which he sent hard to the side in anger.

The number one in pursuit of the 18th Grand Slam title was 6-5 behind Palbo Carreño Busta at the time of the incident.

Enraged when he lost points, Djokovic tapped the ball hard and it hit the female referee’s throat on the side.

Although Djokovic apologized after the accident, the experienced tennis player was excluded from the tournament.

BREAKING: “Novak Djokovic, the No. 1 seed in the men’s draw, was disqualified from the U.S. Open after accidentally striking a lineswoman with a ball hit in frustration,” reports @nytimes pic.twitter.com/wsVDKBa0nY — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) September 6, 2020



