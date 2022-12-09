Nova Twins Shared a Remix of The Song “Unholy” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Nova Twins shared a new remix of the song “Unholy” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

Smith and Petras shared their hit back in September. Since then, the couple have become the first openly non-binary and transgender artists, respectively, to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their song together.

Now Nova Twins have given the track its own rotation, making it tougher. You can listen to it below.

Writing on Twitter, the rock duo wrote: “I loved getting my hands on this dirty fireworks! The first ever remix was released. Thanks to @samsmith and @kimpetras for allowing us to make one of the best tunes of the year.”

Unholy remix out now! Loved getting our hands on this filthy banger! Its out first ever remix ✝️ Thanks @samsmith & @kimpetras for letting us Nova-up one of the biggest tunes of the year! https://t.co/GCiZ4HFEp2 pic.twitter.com/ug7kS6QqCH — NOVA TWINS (@NovaTwinsMusic) December 9, 2022

Earlier this week, Nova Twins announced plans to play a private show in London in partnership with the Music Venue Trust.

The rock duo will perform at The Lexington pub in North London on February 8, 2023 in collaboration with the charity organization of the mass music venue and the mobile application FREENow. All remaining tickets are already on sale, they can be purchased here.

The show takes place shortly before the band goes on another tour in support of their recent Mercury-nominated album “Supernova”. Earlier this week, they announced that Witch Fever and Uninvited will join them for eleven shows in the UK and Ireland before they head to Europe.

Nova Twins were recently nominated for the first ever “Best Alternative Artist” category at this year’s MOBO Awards ceremony. In 2020, they wrote an open letter to the organizers calling for the creation of a rock or alternative category in recognition of the black origin of this genre.