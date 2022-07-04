Nova Cosplay Shows Fans What to Expect from a Space hero live

Nova, played by Richard Ryder, is one of Marvel’s most prominent space heroes, and he will soon join the MCU in a project led by Moon Knight screenwriter Sabir Pirzada. However, despite the outlandish aesthetic that fans might expect from a planet-hopping superhero, one stunning cosplay proves that Nova’s costume, accurate in comics, can work in live action.

Richard Ryder’s status and skill as a glorified member of the Nova Corps was the result of a happy accident when his incredible abilities were given to him at random by a mortally wounded alien named Roman Day. Rider was given the ability to fly like a rocket, superhuman strength, energy release and endurance. Although there was no foresight in his choice, he eventually fully embraced his role as a hero and a valued member of Marvel’s equivalent of the Green Lantern Corps, accepting Dey’s mission to bring to justice a mass murderer named Zorr. Ryder also learned that it wasn’t just a member of the Nova Corps who transferred his powers, but Nova Prime, who endowed him with unprecedented abilities, for the reasonable use of which he fought.

In this cosplay, shared by the aptly named @nova_corps_cosplay on Instagram, Richard Ryder looks bold and powerful without downplaying any of his iconic elements. The sharp corners of his distinctive yellow helmet seem stiff and precise, with a perfectly symmetrical red star giving a sense of unshakable power to his open mouth and hooded gaze. Similarly, Nova’s various glowing dots of power remain intact, and the dots on his golden gloves transmit the speed inherent in his “human rocket” abilities.

In these images, Nova is wearing one of the new Guardians of the Galaxy jackets—an element they adopted after replacing the Corps as the main peacemakers of the universe, with Richard Ryder at the front and center of the team. These jackets were inspired by the uniform of the Avengers of the 90s, which indicates that the space team has become the space equivalent of Earth’s Greatest Heroes. In one of the images, Nova appears along with a stunning cosplay Rocket from @professor_m_, the main ally in his current adventures. Cosplay doesn’t compromise its comic wow factor by showing that Nova doesn’t really need a lot of adjustments to appear in the movie.

The whole outfit is made professionally and believably, showing that another space character is ready to be the center of attention of live action. For all the fans who still think the original Rocket Man look is too fantastic for the MCU, this Nova cosplay shows that Richard Ryder is even more impressive off the page.