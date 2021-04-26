Nova 8 Pro 4G Introduced! Here Are The Features

Nova 8 Pro 4G announced. The company’s new phone has many similarities to the Nova 8 Pro 5G, which was introduced in December last year. But even though the Nova 8 Pro 4G, the developers provide many improvements over the 5G version.

Huawei Nova 8 Pro 4G specifications

The new Huawei model Nova 8 Pro 4G has a 6.72 inch OLED display developed with Full HD + resolution of 2676 x 1236 pixels. The 90 Hz refresh rate used in the 5G version of the device increases to 120 Hz in 4G. Offering a touch response speed of 300 Hz, the phone also has a built-in fingerprint scanner.

Standing out with its mid-range features, the Huawei Nova 8 Pro 4G is powered by the Kirin 985 chipset. The device, which has a capacity of 8 GB of RAM, comes with 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage options. Introduced to the market with a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh, the device supports the 66W fast charging system. Nova 8 Pro 4G promises a full charge for the battery in just 35 minutes.

Opening space for the quad camera setup on the back, Huawei has a 64 Megapixel main camera. In addition, there is an 8 Megapixel ultra-wide, 2 Megapixel depth sensor and a 2 Megapixel macro camera. On the front, there are two selfie cameras of 16 Megapixels and 32 Megapixels.

Display: 6.72 inches / 1236 x 2676 pixels / OLED / 120 Hz / HDR10 +

Processor: Kirin 985 5G (7 nm)

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB / 256 GB

Rear camera: 64 Megapixel wide angle (f / 1.8) – 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle (f / 2.4) – 2 Megapixel depth sensor (f / 2.4) / 2 Megapixel macro camera (f / 2.4)

Front camera: 16 MP wide angle (f / 2.0) – 32 MP ultra wide angle (f / 2.4)

Battery: 4,000 mAh – 66W fast charging

Announced in four different color options, the Huawei Nova 8 Pro 4G model is listed on the company’s Chinese site. But, unfortunately, there is no information about the price and release date of the phone yet.