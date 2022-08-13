Notre Dame Officially Announces the start of the QB in the 2022 season

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish team has officially announced its starting quarterback for the 2022 college football season.

Sophomore QB Tyler Buechner will take over the reins as the team’s starting signal this coming season.

On Saturday, the Notre Dame football program released a video with the announcement.

Buchner appeared in 10 games as a backup for starting QB Jack Cohan in 2021. During his time on the field, the real rookie scored 336 yards of passing and three touchdowns. He led the team in passing after replacing Koan on the bench in a Week 6 win over the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Buchner joined the Notre Dame program as a four-star recruit in the class of 2021. According to 247Sports, the California native ranked 11th among quarterbacks in his class.

Buechner won the starting position this year over junior QB Drew Pine, who gained 224 yards and two touchdowns in two games in 2021.

The Fighting Irish will begin their 2022 season with an exhibition match against the Ohio State Buckeyes on September 3.