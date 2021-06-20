Nothing Puts Off Launching Their First Headset

Nothing: This Friday (18), Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus and current CEO of Nothing, brought news about the Ear 1 TWS, wireless headset and first product from the company he took over, whose launch was initially planned for this month. The news is not exactly encouraging, as the accessory’s arrival on the market has been delayed.

“There are a few things we need to finish. So Ear 1 will appear a little later this summer [from the Northern Hemisphere, which runs through August]. Your support and your patience means a lot to us. More updates coming soon,” he said. executive.

It is expected that the device is based on elements of Concept 1, a set of principles developed by the company itself: lightness, timelessness and simplicity.

“The design is still top secret, but what we can say is that the Ear 1 combines notes of transparency, iconic shape and refined functionality. It’s the starting point that will define the artistry, confidence and skill that will drive our products and services in us next few years,” defended Pei in a teaser released in March.

Coming soon

Apparently, the wait will be brief. That’s because the mysterious headset has already made its appearance at the agency responsible for regulating Indian electronics – dubbed the B181 –, as well as its battery charging cases, listed as power banks B181-C and B181-1.

For now, it remains to be hoped that Nothing will bring more information about Ear 1 TWS. Only then will we discover what the differentials of your opening bet are.