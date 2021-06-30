Nothing Ear (1): OnePlus Co-Founder’s Company Phone Is Coming

Nothing Ear: Created by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, manufacturer Nothing is about to debut on the market with a pair of headphones. After a delay, the product launch now has a date to take place.

The Nothing Ear (1) model will be officially announced on July 27, 2021, at 10:00 am (Eastern Time). India should be the first market to offer the device, thanks to a partnership with the website Flipkart, which will arrive in parallel with other regions.

The Ear (1) is a True Wireless Stereo (TWS) headset and, according to the manufacturer, combines “raw beauty and precise engineering for a pure sound experience”. So far, there are no details about the device’s technical specifications, except for an art to promote the conference, but a box that serves to recharge the pair has also passed through certification.

The launch was scheduled for June, but was postponed by the company to “finalize some details”. Nothing was founded in January 2021 by Pei, who left OnePlus, the manufacturer he helped build, to pursue personal projects.