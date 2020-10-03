Noteworthy Job Posting from Ripple!

Ripple will launch a trading platform to provide real-time access to the cryptocurrency markets. The opening of a new job posting on Ripple confirms that the San Francisco-based startup is preparing to launch a next-generation trading platform.

Ripple reveals that the new list is looking for a senior software engineer who will create an “enterprise-level, distributed trading platform that provides real-time access to the cryptocurrency markets” for liquidity. The successful candidate will be responsible for sourcing and collecting liquidity while dealing with “execution algorithm modeling and implementation”.

Ripple also mentions On-Demand Liquidity in its job posting, which implies that the trading platform may depend on the company’s XRP-based remittance technology:

“On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) is a product that uses digital assets and blockchain technology to increase the cost, speed and transparency of cross-border payments. This product, which is extremely strategic for Ripple, is supported by the superior speed, low transaction cost and scalability of the digital currency XRP. ”

Details are not yet clear

The link between the two platforms seems broad, as the job posting emphasizes not just XRP but the general crypto markets. However, it is not yet clear whether the platform will be reserved for retail traders, institutions or financial institutions that are part of RippleNet.

Earlier this year, Ripple posted two job postings stating that it wants to hire a liquidity software engineer and an engineering manager for the new trading platform.

“XRPcryptowolf”, an active member of the XRP community, made a statement assuming that the exchange could offer Ripple products and liquidity services to Ripple’s partners.



