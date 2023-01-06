Blizzard shared with us the January patch notes for Overwatch 2, which includes the Battle for Olympus event, as well as some hero changes, bugfixes, and more.

Overwatch 2 January Patch Notes

New Seasonal Event: Battle for Olympus FFA

Players battle in a free-for-all Deathmatch mode using one of seven heroes.

Each of the seven heroes has a unique Divine Power which activates when players use their Ultimate ability.

Players can earn voice lines, titles, and more.

You can read our article about the game mode’s details to learn more about it.

Competitive Play

Competitive Capture the Flag’s 2023 season begins on January 10.

Competitive Play loading screen updated.

Hero Updates