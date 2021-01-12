Notebook to study: check options of different styles

When studying, having a good notebook is always important. In addition to the convenience of being able to take you anywhere, you can still have access to websites, texts and programs that make life easier for every student. But with so many different models, how do you know which notebook to buy?

The first thing that must be evaluated is whether the product is reliable. And for that it is important to know the best notebook brands, such as Dell, Asus, Acer, Lenovo and Samsung. The second thing is to assess whether you only want a small notebook, with a simpler configuration and for the most basic activities, or whether you intend to use the notebook for work or play.

From this, and in a very brief way, it is important to pay attention to three items. The first is the processor, which will define what actions (if more or less elaborated) the notebook will be able to perform. The second is the amount of RAM, which is what defines the efficiency that the notebook performs these functions and, for this reason, it will work together with the processor. Finally, the third element is internal storage. SSD notebooks can be more expensive, but work more efficiently.

If you are still unsure of your ideal model, check out a list of seven models below, for different needs.

Compaq Presario CQ-25 Notebook, Intel Pentium, 4GB RAM and 120GB SSD

The Compaq Presario CQ-25 is the option for those who want a cheap and more basic notebook, to be able to access the internet, watch videos or do other activities that do not require as much of the processor. Its main highlight is the SSD, which allows accessing files faster than a conventional HD. The Intel Pentium processor, added to the 4 GB of RAM, should be able to handle your studies with ease.

Asus X543UA Notebook, Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM and 1TB HD

Those who prefer to give up an SSD for a little more internal storage, may be interested in the Asus X543UA. It has a 1 TB hard drive, so you don’t have to worry about running out of space to store photos, videos and other files. Even maintaining the 4 GB of RAM, its performance is slightly better, thanks to the Intel Core i3 processor. However, it is important to highlight that this is a model focused on cost-benefit, and for this reason Asus had to give up some resources, one of which is the battery, whose autonomy hardly exceeds 4 hours of use.