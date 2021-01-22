Notebook that combines comfort and security from HP

After the coronavirus epidemic emerged, computer sales reached record levels. Most of the people could not take their desktop computers home when they started working remotely. In this context, one of the computers that can be purchased with peace of mind: HP Elitebook 840 G7

HP EliteBook 840 G7 puts safety and comfort first

The EliteBook 840 G7, which can be carried easily thanks to its 14-inch screen and its dimensions compared to many laptops, has an 85 percent screen-to-body ratio. The computer comes with a 10th generation Intel® Core ™ i7 processor or Intel® Core ™ i5 processor, and offers an option of up to 64 GB of DDR4 RAM. While the 14 inch screen offers Full HD resolution, there is a storage option from 128 GB to 1 TB.

Thanks to the touch screen, you can easily mark the part you want to highlight during a meeting, draw or write directly on the screen. Moreover, with its silent structure, the keyboard of the device prevents other people from being disturbed while working in public areas such as libraries or taking notes in a meeting.

The privacy of both personal and corporate data is critical. In addition to the security measures on the software side, it is also necessary to pay attention to the vulnerabilities in daily life. One of the best examples of this is the person sitting next to you seeing what is on the screen.

Looking at your screen is not a problem

With the optional HP Sure View Reflect, when viewed from the side, a copper reflective surface is created to make the screen appear unreadable.

You can optionally get the EliteBook 840 G7 with an internal 4G LTE modem. In this way, it becomes possible to connect directly to the internet without the need for any wireless or wired connection. In addition, thanks to Wi-Fi 6 technology, you can reach the maximum speed offered when you connect to a wireless network.

You can eliminate the possibility of being watched by closing the webcam, that is, by closing the camera cover, and with HP WorkWell, you can measure your health at work.