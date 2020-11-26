Note before installing the popular Among Us game

InterSloth’s latest game Among Us has quickly become a user favorite on both PCs and mobile devices. This situation caught the attention of cybercriminals, and now they use fake versions of the game to distribute malware to users. More than 60 fake apps have been discovered pretending to be popular online games, according to new research by app protection firm Promon and its partner Wultra.

For those unfamiliar with the game Among Us, you play as a crew on a spaceship, with up to ten players who must complete small missions in different parts of the ship. However, some players between one and three are acting as ‘crooks’ whose job is to secretly kill all the other crew members without knowing who they are.

Since Among Us is not a graphically intensive game, it can be played across multiple platforms, including mobile. The app can be downloaded for free, with in-app purchases, both in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Promon and Wultra discovered that more than 60 counterfeit Among Us apps from at least nine producers were distributed on third-party app stores and websites. More than 75 percent of these have been repackaged to contain malicious code that turns the legitimate game into adware. As a result, large ads are constantly appearing and taking over the app’s normal interface.

However, many of the fraudulent applications discovered were malware droppers that were used by cybercriminals to install more serious types of malware on a user’s device, such as banking trojans. This type of malware can steal a user’s login credentials and other personally identifiable information.

Promon CTO Tom Lysemose Hansen gave more information about these fake Among Us apps and the dangers they pose to users in the press release on the issue.

“Cybercriminals and more specifically malware designers are paying close attention to the rise and fall of popular gaming trends to decide their next goal. The concern here is that this particular game is very popular with teenagers who are not usually concerned with mobile app security and download not only what they think is a legitimate version of the game, but also mods, maps, skins, and resource packs without even thinking about how dangerous the resource can be. . ”

To safely play Among Us on mobile devices, users are highly recommended to download from official app stores rather than try to install the app manually.



