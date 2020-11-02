Notable OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077

OnePlus 8T attracted attention with its features and powerful battery. Now, a special version has appeared for Cyberpunk 2077, which has been postponed. We see that the phone, which looks very stylish and quite beautiful, is quite different from the design of the original phone. The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 release attracts a lot of attention.

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 version looks very good

The phone model comes with a different design compared to the original version. The camera module of the phone has an expanded glass panel to bear the signature Cyberpunk 2077. Thanks to this look, the phone, which looks quite stylish, has Cyberpunk writing at the bottom and this panel has a bright structure like the upper part. In this version of the phone, a 65W fast charging adapter comes out of the box.

As you can imagine, everything that comes out of the box of the phone bears the Cyberpunk 2077 signature. Apart from that, the technical specifications of the phone are as follows: On the front of the phone, it has a 6.65 inch FLUID AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 × 2400. The screen of the phone is 402 ppi with this size and resolution. This screen stands out with its ability to offer 120 Hz refresh as the players want.

The processor of the phone is Snapdragon 865, one of the fastest processors in an Android phone right now. This processor is accompanied by 8 RAM in 128 GB storage area on the RAM side and 12 RAM in 256 GB storage area. On the phone storage side, it has UFS 3.1.

The phone has a total of 5 cameras, 4 at the back and 1 at the front. The smartphone has a main camera with a resolution of 48 Megapixels and an aperture of f / 1.7. Other cameras have a 16 Megapixel resolution and f / 2.2 aperture wide-angle camera, macro camera and the last camera, the depth sensor camera.

The front camera comes up with a resolution of 16 Megapixels and an f / 2.4 aperture. The phone comes with a 4,500 mAh battery inside. This battery can charge the phone in just 39 minutes with a 65W power adapter.



