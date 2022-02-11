Notable NFT Move From Adult Content Platform! Announced Its New Feature

According to a recent report by Reuters, subscription-based social media platform OnlyFans, whose users primarily stream adult content, has entered the NFT ecosystem. The adult content platform announced its new feature with its latest statement. Here are the details…

Adult Content Platform Enters NFT Ecosystem

London-based adult content platform OnlyFans announced in a recent statement that it has added a new feature for users on the platform. With this statement, OnlyFans took its first step into the NFT ecosystem.

So much so that the platform, which has hundreds of thousands of users, has made it possible for users to use immutable tokens (NFT’) created on the Ethereum blockchain as profile pictures, with a newly released update.

According to the published report, the company reported that it has been working on this new feature for approximately the last two months.

OnlyFans CEO Ami Gan said that the introduction of NFT profile pictures is only the first step in the NFT journey, and continued with the following statements;

“This feature we released is the first step in exploring the role NFTs can play on our platform.”

The First Step Came From Twitter

On the other hand, social media giant Twitter allowed users to use verified NFTs as profile pictures last month, but the feature is only available to subscribers of the company’s premium service so far.

Additionally, Facebook and Instagram are reportedly preparing to launch a similar feature as parent company Meta continues to deepen its metadatabase.

First published in 2016, OnlyFans restricted the shares on the platform in August last year, under pressure from credit card companies.

With this decision, many content creators on the platform found themselves on the verge of financial ruin because of a single decision. But the UK-based company quickly reversed the controversial policy change later that month after providing the necessary reassurances.

On the other hand, a number of adult content sites have already embraced cryptocurrencies. But OnlyFans’ jump on the NFT train means cryptocurrencies could become a fixture in adult entertainment.