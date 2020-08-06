Notable leak for Google Pixel 5 and 4a 5G release date

Google recently announced the existence of Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G phones and marked the fall for the phones to come out. A post on the Google France blog stated that the pre-order period for those phones could begin on October 8.

According to the news on 9to5Google site, a careful reader noticed the date in question. The relevant phrase in the blog post prepared in French for the announcement of Pixel 4a was later removed. However, this did not prevent screenshots from being taken and surfing the Internet.

For now, it is not easy to say anything about the accuracy of leaked history. However, it should be noted that the 8th of October sounded logical. Google usually announces new devices in October and releases these devices. It will not be a surprise that the company continues this approach in 2020.

In another leak shared by 9to5Google, October marks the Google Pixel 5 and 4a 5G release date. Therefore, it seems likely that phones will meet users in October.



