Notable Google claim for Honor V40

The promotional event of Honor V40 5G to be held on January 18 was postponed to January 22. The company stated that the delay was made due to problems caused by the field of activity and equipment. However, a new claim suggests that Honor has delayed the introduction of the V40 in order to offer it via Google Play Services.

Huawei was added to the US sanctions list in 2019 and the company’s Android license was suspended. This prevented Huawei from releasing devices with Google Play Services and affected its sales in Western countries.

Honor, within Huawei, was also covered by this ban. However, in the last November, Honor and Huawei were separated in order to prevent Honor from being affected more by this ban.

Preparations for the Honor V40 started before the sales process. The phone, which is normally expected to be introduced in December, was postponed to January. Honor is said to have obtained the necessary license to offer its newest 5G phone with Google Play Services during this period.

It would not be wrong to say that if the Honor V40 comes with Google Play Services, it will positively affect the sales of the smartphone. However, in another report released the other day, it was claimed that Honor will bring Google services back on another device that will be released after the V40. In this news, it was stated that Honor could access Google services after a while from its existing devices. It is necessary to wait for the event on January 22nd to see what strategy Honor will follow.