Notable fitness updates for Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches

Fossil has released a new update for Gen 5 Wear OS smartwatches. With the update, some features that are not normally available in standard Wear OS have been added to smart watches. These include sleep and VO2 Max tracking.

Here, most of the features Fossil added can be described as improvements in activity tracking. Thanks to the update, real-time fitness tracking will be done better. In other words, data such as heart rate, speed, distance traveled, number of steps taken and the amount of calories burned will be better tracked. During the execution of these operations, some of the load on the main processor will be transferred to the QCC1110 coprocessor. In addition, Fossil adds sleep tracking feature. Moreover, the company even prepared a FAQ page for this. There will also be VO2 Max tracking for all cardio fitness training levels.

Also, Fossil is updating its battery saving modes. In this way, users are offered the opportunity to create customized profiles for specific tasks. In addition, users will be reminded to switch to “extended mode”, thus contributing to a full 24-hour working life per charge. Improved battery mode settings will also play an important role in Fossil’s making sleep tracking available for those one-year-olds.

Finally, Fossil adds a grid view to its updated iPhone app that will facilitate quick access.

Most of these features are offered by competitors such as the Apple Watch or Fitbit smartwatches. The notable detail here is that Fossil is doing its own work to add them, rather than waiting for Google to add features to the entire Wear OS ecosystem. Google also has an update planned for Wear OS in the fall, and with this update, apps will launch faster and a new weather app will arrive. However, Fossil’s update looks more ambitious in terms of scope, moreover it is designed to run on older hardware.

The new features have been released for Fossil’s Gen 5 smartwatches.



