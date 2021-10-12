Not yet a year of debut, aespa set a record with total sales for the first week of the album ‘SAVAGE’!

This rookie girl group from SM Entertainment has been constantly setting records, even though it hasn’t even been a year since their debut.

Through their first mini album, ‘SAVAGE‘, aespa managed to achieve album sales of 276.877 units in the first week (from October 5, 2021 to October 11, 2021).

This makes Aespa Girl a girl group that has reached that number even though it hasn’t even touched 1 year of a career in South Korean music.

Previously this achievement was held by BLACKPINK, IZ*ONE and TWICE, through data released by Hanteo.

Meanwhile, ‘SAVAGE’ also became the second highest first week album sales by all girl groups throughout 2021, where the first position was held by TWICE with ‘Taste of Love’.