Not to be missed Amazon Prime Video series!

There are millions of people who continue to work from home due to the coronavirus. Even though every day feels like a weekend, sometimes there is a need to distract and somehow spend time. We have prepared a list of original Amazon Prime Video series as an alternative for those who want to spend any day of the week watching movies or TV shows. Here are those productions:

– The Boys (IMDb: 8.7)

– Fleabag (IMDb: 8.7)

– Upload (IMDb: 8,0)

– The Man In The High Castle (IMDb: 8,0)

– Modern Love (IMDb: 8,0)

– Carnival Row (IMDb: 7,9)

– American Gods (IMDb: 7.8)

– Jean-Claude Van Johnson (IMDb: 7,6)

Jean-Claude Van Johnson, the Amazon comedy series starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, which we remember from the fighting films of the past, is the only thing that can bring back to life retired and unhappy actor Jean-Claude Van Damme, who spent his days in the dream of his bright times in Hollywood It is about the entertaining story of his encounter with his biggest enemy, that is himself. This production, which is among the examples of the dark humor genre, also includes Ridley Scott, who came to the agenda with Blade Runner 2049. Jean-Claude Van Johnson could be a good alternative for those who miss Van Damme.

The series combines the trio of action, comedy and drama in one pot.

American Gods (IMDb: 7.8)

Based on the book American Gods by Neil Gaiman, this series contains fantastic elements. After the novel came out in 2001, HBO took steps to turn the book into a content, but it was released in 2017 with Amazon Prime Video. The production, which had very high expectations, managed to attract the admiration of many people. As can be understood from the name of the series, it is based on gods.

Presenting a fantastic world, it seems that the series goes beyond known myths. The plot of the series counts the days when Moon will now have freedom and his wife after three years in prison for a failed robbery attempt. Moon learns that his wife died in a traffic accident when he heard the news that he would leave the deadline early, but later learned why.

He leaves the prison to attend the funeral. Afterwards, Mr. Our hero, who meets Wednsday, changes the color of things everywhere he goes. The series, which appeared before the audience on April 30, 2017, received positive reviews in general.

Carnival Row (IMDb: 7.9)

Carnival Row, also defined as a detective story set in a fairy tale, accompanies the famous model Cara Delevingne by the master actress Orlando Bloom. Carnival Row begins with the battle of two nations, Pact and Burgue, to rule the Fairy Land.

After Pact is the winner of the war, a rule full of cruelty for fairies is passed. In the series, which deals with the restriction of basic freedoms of mythological creatures because they are afraid of people, we see that the characters Cara Delevingne (Vignette Stonemoss) and Orlando Bloom (Rycroft Philostrate) met during this war. The series about the war of two human states in the land of the fairies is progressing with a study by detective Rycroft on a serial killer who killed fairies.

The first season of the series, which appeared before the audience on 30 August 2019, consists of 8 separate episodes of 1 hour in total.

Modern Love (IMDb: 8,0)

Another series that we are not surprised to have on Amazon is Modern Love. This romantic comedy series is based on friendship, love, and a turning point marriage. Each episode of the series featuring different stories is compiled from truly lived-in personal articles in the New York Times’ beloved “Modern Love” column. In the cast, we see Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey and Dev Patel.

Upload (IMDb: 8.0)

The Upload, which appeared before the audience in May this year, is in the science fiction genre. Each episode of the series, which consists of 10 episodes in total, is about half an hour long. Positioned on Amazon as a booming new science fiction comedy in the series’s description, the production is signed by Emmy Award winner Greg Daniels. In the series, people can upload their consciousness to a high digital world in the future so that they do not die. Our character named Nathan switches to the virtual world and begins to have an intimate dialogue with his digital assistant, Nora.

The Man In The High Castle (IMDb: 8,0)

What if the Nazis had won the Second World War? Although there are games, movies and many theories that answer this question, The Man In The High Castle answers the subject with 4 seasons and 40 episodes. Based on Philip K. Dick’s novel of the same name, The Man In The High Castle is not a classic war series. It reveals the countries of the divided world under the rule of Japan and Germany. Both countries have their own rules and economic resources.

Nazi Germany, which divides Europe into itself, deems a great majority of the American continent for Japan. The countries of the world that fall into the hands of different governments turn into a chaotic world where racism continues. Beyond that, we guess that the reason for the IMDb score of the series, which touches on the subject of parallel universes and many scientific issues, is 8.0, because it gives the impression that the last season was taken as if it was rushed.

In the series, we watch the struggle of the USA under Japanese rule. We watch how John Smith, one of the main characters, has transformed, how Juliana Crain defended her case, Inspector Kido’s sacrifice for his son, and how the family void is filled with an ideology with the character of Joe Black.

Fleabag (IMDb: 8.7)

Fleabag tells the story of a woman trying to stand on her feet in London. The series deals with the daily events of a woman in her 30s in love, family and business life. The first episode of the series, which was broadcast for two seasons in total, appeared in 2016.

The Boys (IMDb: 8.7)

Let’s come to the highest rated series on this list. The Boys come for those who are tired of classic superheroes. A superhero agency in the heart of the USA has taken over commercials, comic books and cinema all over the country.

This superhero team, called Seven, immediately comes to the rescue of innocent people when there is a crime in the city. Or is it not running? Describing the insight of superheroes and intending to show that they are not actually “pure goodness”, The Boys is the story of a group of people who are committed to revealing their true faces in the face of superheroes.

In Amazon Prime Video, he mocks what happens when superheroes, popular as celebrities, influential as politicians, and respected as gods, abuse their superpowers. We also learn the story of the group Seven, which was founded with the support of the company called Vought.



