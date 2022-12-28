No matter how hard you try, it is impossible not to agree that Henry Cavill is one of the most talented actors in the industry. His fans have seen him in action movies, superhero movies, and even historical dramas. He also recently appeared as a highly functional sociopath in the Enola Holmes franchise. But there was one potential franchise that Cavill starred in that allowed him to be himself from start to finish. Now that the British actor has left The Witcher and the DC universe, this franchise should come back and showcase Cavill again. What kind of franchise was it?

Although different adaptations of Superman portrayed the character in different ways, Cavill was the only one who captured the basic essence of Superman, that is, his innate kindness. He did the same with his favorite character, Geralt of Rivia. Although the 39-year-old actor is certainly worthy of the role of James Bond, he once appeared as a CIA agent in 2015.

Henry Cavill was on top as a CIA agent in 2015.

Producer, director and screenwriter Guy Ritchie, “The Man from UNCLE”. — A 2015 action adventure film in which Cavill starred as Napoleon Solo. The film is based on the 1964 television series of the same name. Unlike any of the other characters Cavill played, Solo allowed him to have fun in his own way. As the plot of the film progresses, we immediately present Cavill as a funny, charmingly strong spy. His performance in this film is proof of the versatility of the “Witcher” actor and his better understanding of the characters he plays. Napoleon Solo instantly establishes a relationship with the audience and takes them on a journey with him. Charming spy with funny dialogues shows how much Solo loves his job.

However, the film was not a success at the box office. Thus, we did not see a continuation. But it would be nice to see Solo and his co-star Armie Hammer in the role of Ilya Kuryakin on the screen again. At the end of the film, it was clear that they were going to go on another adventure trip. However, we have never seen it, and we doubt we will ever see it. Solo has a complicated past, which is evident in his current behavior towards the people around him. According to Collider, it would be interesting to learn more about the character’s backstory in what could become a fruitful franchise.

If Cavill ever plays James Bond, his fans are confident that he will justify the character with everything he has. Because earlier he played a slightly modern version of a spy and a classic detective. While everyone is waiting to learn more about Cavill’s plan for Warhammer 40,000, some fans are waiting to see him in the role of Napoleon Solo again.

Are you one of them? Have you watched this stunningly shot movie? If not, you can watch the movie here and then tell us how you liked it. Would you like to see Cavill more in the role of a charming and funny spy?