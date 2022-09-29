Not only prison: R. Kelly must pay compensation to victims

New developments in the case of R. Kelly (55). A few months ago, the musician’s spectacular trial for the media ended: he was sentenced to 30 years in New York for raping several women. Since then, the singer “I Believe I can fly”, who was also found guilty in September of creating pornographic videos with the participation of a minor, has been in custody. But that shouldn’t be the only consequences he’ll have to face: Kelly has to pay his victims big additional damages!

This is now reported by TMZ magazine, which has court documents. Accordingly, a hearing was held in Brooklyn on Wednesday to discuss compensation for Kelly’s victims. The judge said that for one victim, Kelly must pay $300,000 to cover, among other things, the sexually transmitted genital herpes treatment she received on his behalf. He should also take over the psychological support she needs.

