Not only Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds’ Bromance With Rob McElhenny Raised His Wife, But Also The Eyebrows of Caitlin Olson

When it comes to romance, we immediately think of Barney Stinson and Ted Mosby from “How I Met Your Mom” and Chandler and Joey from “F.R.I.E.N.D.S.”. But now we have another couple from Hollywood who have become inseparable: Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and the star of Mythic Quest Rob McElhenny. Even though they worked in the same industry, the two actors were not friends. One day Reynolds slipped into McElhenny’s private messages and asked him to buy a football team with him. And it was the story of Ryan and Rob’s friendship. Well, this decision of the American-Canadian actor was not appreciated by his wife Blake Lively. And now this romance between these two is unbearable for Rob’s wife, Caitlin Olson.

Let me warn you right now, the bromance between the owners of the Wrexham Association Football Club is quite frightening. At the 36th American Cinematheque Awards ceremony, Ryan Reynolds received an award for his valuable contribution to the film industry. During his speech, McElhenny told how he really feels about his partner and brother. And that’s how his wife Caitlin feels about their closeness.

Ryan Reynolds made Rob’s wife Caitlin Olson jealous

Do you remember the time when Wrexham played in a match and Reynolds and McElhenny thought the team scored a goal, but in fact it wasn’t a goal? Well, at the moment when they thought it was a goal, Rob immediately hugged the actor Deadpool. They enjoyed these brief moments with each other, forgetting that Olson was also with them. Here, take a look below.

Well, Rob looked at his wife, but before she could congratulate him, he just turned to Ryan and “aggressively jumped right into his arms.” And Rob’s answer may speak for many of you. “Who wouldn’t want to jump into the arms of Ryan Reynolds?” But Rob saved himself by complimenting his wife for an Emmy nomination.

Well, how Rob and Caitlin fried each other, did you remember someone too? Yes! Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively troll each other in the same way. Well, that’s a story for another time. Although she supports and loves her wife, Blake Lively once threatened to kill Rob McElhenny as well. She also envied their closeness to each other.

Do you also have someone you really love and don’t want to share with anyone?