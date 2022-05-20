Not Just LUNA and UST! Another $28 Billion Melted!

Terra’s collapse didn’t just affect LUNA and UST investors. There is another loss of approximately 28 billion dollars. Investors have largely exited the Terra ecosystem. Now, there is great silence on DeFi protocols on the network, and analysts remain skeptical about their long-term prospects. Here are the details.

Losses in the Terra Ecosystem

With the UST losing its stability to the dollar, individual and institutional investors had to bear very serious losses. Billions of dollars in the Terra ecosystem also evaporated. Funds held in decentralized finance (DeFi) apps built on Terra were over $29 billion at the beginning of May. Today, the total locked value has dropped to $155 million. TVL on DeFi platforms in the Terra ecosystem hit a record $30 billion in early April.

Simon Furlong said:

“Experiencing significant losses or seeing others suffer significant losses through no fault of their own is probably one of the fastest ways for a protocol or blockchain community in this space to lose trust.”

Anchor Protocol Melted

Most of the casualties were in Anchor. The protocol, which cost 17 billion dollars on May 6, has 106 million dollars today.

“The fall of UST has effectively rendered Terra’s most popular protocol, Anchor, useless,” Furlong said. Of course, this is because no one wants to be rewarded with a stablecoin whose price goes to zero. Market watchers have previously warned about Anchor’s return, mentioning that 20% is not sustainable. But these warnings did not stop investors from pouring billions of dollars here.

There are also serious losses in other protocols in the Terra ecosystem. Lido, which pays daily rewards to equity holdings, saw a $7 billion drop in value, while Astroport and lending app Mars Protocol saw a combined $1.2 billion drop in locked-in value (TVL).

Due to the way UST works, the price of the associated luna (LUNA) token has dropped as much as 99.7% in less than a week. An UST may be redeemed or minted for exactly $1 of LUNA at any time; This is a mechanism that aims to keep the UST stable by using market forces to change the supply and price of LUNA to match demand. However, when creating this algorithm, the possibility of LUNA to experience big drops did not come to mind.

While Terra developers are implementing a recovery plan to save the ecosystem and drive long-term growth, some analysts say the lack of confidence remains. “Investors have suffered huge losses and suspicion from the management actions that followed the unpegging of the UST,” Anton Gulin, regional director of the AAX crypto exchange, said in a Telegram chat.

“Trust has been lost, but in case of compensation for losses and return of funds, there is a chance of survival,” said Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin.