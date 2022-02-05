Not Dogecoin: These 15 Metaverse Coins Exploded Today!

The rise of Bitcoin above $ 40,000 caused positive price movements in the crypto money market. This time around, not meme coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu; metaverse coin projects made their mark.

15 metaverse coins dazzled with their performance

In the last months of 2021, Facebook changed its name to Meta and said that it would focus on the metaverse area, increasing the popularity of the metaverse worldwide. This popularity has also spread to the crypto money field, and the altcoins of the projects that are already working in this field have gained value. Many new projects have also been launched. While the market continues to rise, some metaverse coins have risen today.

On February 5, 2022, the most valuable metaverse coin was MegaCryptoPolis (MEGA). MEGA experienced an increase of 76.6%. Ethverse (ETHV) followed MEGA with a 66.8% increase in value. VIBE (VIBE) is in third place with 29.4 percent and Phantasma (SOUL) is in fourth place with an increase of 20 percent. The fifth place went to Binamon (BMON) with 23.6 percent. BMON was followed by Netvrk (NTVRK) with 21.5 percent, Rainicorn (RAINI) with 19.2 percent, and Revomon (REVO) with 20.3 percent. On the other hand, Polkacity (POLC) 18.4 percent, Boson Protocol (BOSON) 19 percent, Neos Credits (NCR) 17.9 percent, Project Oasis (OASIS) 17.9 percent, RMRK (RMRK) 19.1, The Sandbox (SAND) 17.9 percent, DEEPSPACE ( DPS) rose 16.3%.

What are the reasons behind the rise?

Although there is no specific reason behind the rise of many, MEGA seems to have come to the forefront by providing fast transactions by switching to the Polygon network when looking at the ones that have seen the highest increase. VIBE became a known project for its OpenSea integration. Phantasma gained momentum when it was mentioned in a report by Coinbase as a “carbon-neutral gaming-focused chain.”

Netvrk was listed on the popular NFT marketplace Nifty Gateway the other day. RAINI announced the NFT staking service, network developments and the launch of a new NFT. Polkacity became the most traded coin by the top 1,000 BSC whales.