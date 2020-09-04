Not compatible with Super Mario GameCube controller

The game will be part of the Super Mario 3D All-Stars compilation, which will be released on September 18. The 35th anniversary of the mustachioed man is being prolific when it comes to ads.

Super Mario 3d All-Stars is the compilation with which the company wants to commemorate the past of the plumber, a past that this time focuses on several of his successes in three dimensions. Although the absence of Super Mario Galaxy 2 has been patent, Super Mario 64, Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Sunshine have managed to make the cut. Those who expected to enjoy this latest video game as they did with the original will discover that they will not be able to do so with the GameCube controller, since Nintendo has confirmed that it is not compatible.

Anyway, the Kyoto team have made a number of different options available to players. They can play with the two Joy-Con separated or connected to the grip, as well as with a single Joy-Con horizontally. The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is compatible and can also be played in handheld mode.

The GameCube controller has been fully functional in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but Nintendo has not delved too deeply into the compatibility of this peripheral.



