Not BTC or ETH: 2 World Famous Companies Chose This Altcoin!

The inability of BTC or ETH to be economical and fast enough leads companies to alternatives. In recent developments, world-renowned brands Adidas and Prada have announced the first joint NFT project with scaling-focused altcoin project Polygon.

World famous brands chose Polygon (MATIC) instead of BTC or ETH

As seen on the official arm of Adidas, Italian luxury fashion house Prada and sportswear giant Adidas are building the first joint NFT project with Polygon (MATIC) Blockchain. Having previously entered the metaverse market, Adidas teamed up with Prada to launch a user-created NFT art project for Prada Re-Source called Adidas. Polygon notes that this is an important milestone to consider.

The NFT project aims to use the latest Re-Nylon collection via crypto to create a large-scale digital artwork. Fans of both brands will be able to post their photos to the Polygon network, with 3,000 pieces to be printed separately as NFTs. After that, digital artist Zach Lieberman will combine and reconstruct selected photos to create a massive NFT. Two international brands recently announced their third collaboration for the metaverse (the Adidas for Prada Re-Nylon collection).

Polygon expands NFT ecosystem

A big announcement has been made for Polygon’s Indian gaming community, as quoted by Kriptokoin.com. IndiGG is a collaboration of Yield Guild Games, a win-by-play guild that brings players together to win through NFT games and Polygon Studios, Polygon’s gaming and NFT arm, recently raised $6 million to boost play-to-win games in India collected. This is very important as India continues to be home to the largest gaming pool with over 400 million players in the over $1.8 billion gaming market.