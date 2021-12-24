Nostalgia Session: 10 Classic Movies to Watch on Vacation

Movies: Even with several new series and online movie options emerging, everyone likes to see and review some classic cinema films, which bring back fond memories of childhood or which are remarkable in the history of audiovisual.

Star Plus, Disney’s streaming service, has a catalog filled with these good movie productions. There, you will find comedy film, action film, horror film, drama film, in short, films of all genres and for all audiences.

Furthermore, in the Star Plus catalog you will find productions from several major movie studios, such as Fox, Paramount, Columbia, Buena Vista, Universal, among others. In short, if you are looking for a place to watch movies online, Star Plus is an excellent option.

Check out a list of our top 10 classic movies for you to watch while you enjoy your holiday season:

Titanic

The drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet brings a tragic story about the sinking of the then largest ship in the world, the mighty Titanic, from the perspective of the unlikely couple Jack, a poor man who boards the ship on business, and Rose, a young woman rich woman who was on board the ship with her fiance.

Almighty

Jim Carrey stars in the classic comedy that sees journalist Bruce Nolan living his perfect life, until suddenly everything starts to go wrong, especially in his career.

After questioning God about the reasons for his recent failures, the Almighty, played by Morgan Freeman, gives his powers to Bruce. It doesn’t take Bruce long to realize that having God’s powers isn’t as simple as he thought.

Suddenly 30

A classic of romantic comedy, De Repent 30 is a film full of nostalgia and memorable scenes.

On her 13th birthday, Jenna makes a wish to be an adult. Unexpectedly, she wakes up at the age of 30, leading a successful magazine in New York, but still with the mind and memories of the 13-year-old girl. With that, she needs to know how to deal with the mind of a child and with the responsibilities of a grown woman.

Back to the future

Back to the Future follows young Marty McFly, who, along with his scientist friend, engages in some adventures through time, aboard a DeLorean modified to be a time machine.

In the Star Plus catalog you will find the complete Back to the Future Trilogy.

As if it were the first time

Adam Sandler plays Henry, a man who falls in love with Lucy (Drew Barrymore), a woman who has a rare medical condition. Every time she wakes up, she completely forgets about the most recent events. With that, Henry needs to win Lucy’s love every day.

This is one of those movies that everyone has watched, but if you get the chance to see it again, it’s worth it.

American Pie

Classic from the late 1990s and early 2000s, American Pie features a group of four friends, just before graduation from high school, who are desperately trying to lose their virginity before prom. The friends make a pact, which, of course, ends up involving several and fun frustrated attempts to reach the goal.

Mr and Mrs Smith

For anyone who likes a good Action movie, Mr. and Mrs. Smith is a treat!

In the film, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie play a couple who seem ordinary, but both are hit men for hire and end up being hired by rival companies to kill each other.

Club of Five

A classic from the Session of the Afternoon, Clube dos Cinco tells the story of 5 young people who are stuck in school detention on Saturday. The five have very different characteristics, however, the time they are together makes them able to identify points in common and form unlikely friendships.

E.T.: The Extraterrestrial

A small alien ends up lost on Earth. Young Elliot finds him and keeps him at home, hidden from his family. The two develop a friendship while having adventures to keep the little alien safe. ET is an exciting 80’s classic.

The ghost hunters

Ghostbusters I and II are available in the Star Plus catalog, and tells the story of four scientist friends who form a group specializing in catching ghosts. They end up facing a great supernatural threat that could invade and take the entire city of New York.