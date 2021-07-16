NortonLifeLock negotiates purchase of Avast for US$ 8 billion

NortonLifeLock and Avast, two of the largest cybersecurity companies in the world, are close to becoming one company. As Reuters reported on Thursday (15), the merger could create a new leader in consumer security software.

First released by The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday (14), the deal that could seal the purchase of Avast by NortonLifeLock is at an advanced stage and has a chance of being concluded in July. The companies confirmed the transaction, but are not sure it will end in an agreement.

According to the American newspaper, the deal should be around US$ 8 billion, the equivalent of almost R$ 41 billion at today’s price. However, analysts at Berenberg Bank believe Norton may be forced to pay a larger amount to close the purchase of the Czech company, around US$ 10 billion (R$ 51 billion).

Under the UK takeover rules, where Avast is listed, Norton has until Aug. 11 to make a specific merger proposal. The offer could also include shares in addition to the cash amount, according to the news agency.

User base would have drawn attention

With the growth of remote work brought about by the new coronavirus pandemic, demand for Avast’s security software has increased in recent months. Company data shows that the company’s antivirus had more than 435 million active users at the end of 2020, of which 16.5 million were paying.

For Bloomberg, the huge user base was probably what sparked the American company’s interest in acquiring the European competitor. Known as Symantec Corp until its sale to Broadcom, NortonLifeLock has a broader product portfolio, including identity theft protection tools.