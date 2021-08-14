Norton and Avast: The Most Popular In The Antivirus World, Norton and Avast Join Forces

Norton and Avast merge. Norton and Avast, one of the most popular names in the antivirus world, join forces and turn into a huge empire. You can find the details in our news.

NortonLifeLock, the owner of Norton antivirus software, has acquired Avast.

NortonLifeLock, which remained after the acquisition of Symantec by Broadcom, has been offering antivirus solutions to users since 1991. Norton, one of the largest in the industry for 30 years, is merging with the Czech-based company Avast. Avast has been providing users with accessible antivirus and protection software for 11 years. With this merger, Norton will appeal to a much larger audience.

The merger is worth $8 billion, and as a result, NortonLifeLock will own all shares of Avast. Vincent Pilette, CEO of NortonLifeLock, also stated that as a result of the acquisition, they will become a much larger company and serve more than 500 million customers. Vincent also stated that the acquisition will accelerate developments in the field of cybersecurity.

Users have serious security concerns these days, where ransomware is causing scandals almost every week. The combination of Norton’s expertise in identity security and Avast’s expertise in antivirus could result in major improvements against ransomware.