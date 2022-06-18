Northwest continues to upset her mom while Kim Kardashian talks about what happened to the Christmas card last year

There’s always one stubborn child in every family, am I right? For Kardashian West, this someone always seems to be the Northwest. The eldest of the four younger ones is known to follow, so to speak, to the beat of her own drum, even if her own cousin sometimes has to call her out for certain jokes. However, she apparently continues to upset her mom in other ways as Kim Kardashian talks about what happened to their Christmas card last year.

As it turns out, family photo day is just as annoying for a 9-year-old as it was for me (and probably many others who have multiple siblings) when he was growing up. The finale of the first season of the Hulu series “Kardashian” (opens in a new tab) began airing on June 16, and in it the show took a break from the Tristan Thompson pregnancy scandal to demonstrate a lighter fare. Namely, Kim Kardashian was in the midst of arguments with all her children — North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm — for a suitable Christmas photo shoot in pajamas. Of course, there were tears, pouting lips and most of the kids running around in a rage at Kardashian’s feet while she was fashioning in front of the cameras. In confession, the reality TV star told:

You will never be able to predict what our Christmas card will be like because it is so intense. They always cry. Nobody gets along. Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger. On days like these, I just need to lock myself in a room for a good 30 minutes. Yes, that’s a lot. Just a lot of being a mom.

See! Kim Kardashian is just like any other normal mom in America… who needs to take a break from the joys of parenting from time to time. However, personally I feel the Northwest more here. Turning the bird over seems like a perfectly honest reaction to a photo shoot that was clearly not just about children.

With North West, it became quite clear that she was trolling her famous mom and the reality behind their glamorous life. Even over the Easter weekend, the daughter of the Hulu star poked fun at her organic home garden. And before that, Kim Kardashian shared that the outspoken young man came up with an original way to outshine her in a quarrel. (Hint, this includes the excavation of the famous desert mansion of the CEO of SKIMS.)

A recent Christmas photo shoot in which disgruntled elementary school students competed is relatively peaceful compared to the rest of the Kardashian Freshman finals. Khloe Kardashian allegedly, along with the rest of the world, learns about the third (known) betrayal of Tristan Thompson. She described feeling humiliated that the situation had happened again, but eventually she was quite numb and lost sensitivity to it all at that moment.

Kim Kardashian explained on the streamer that the Christmas family photo was just a way to add some “happy, joyful moments” amid a dramatic turn of events for her sister. (I wouldn’t say it was happy or joyful for North West, but her pouty expression in front of the cameras has certainly remained for posterity.) Khloe Kardashian has since responded to the hype herself in this episode, saying in one tweet that it was “tough” but “such a beauty in watching how close my family is.” She added in another tweet:

Life is full of lessons, instructive moments. We have to treat them with grace/love. Even if we hurt them. Take advantage of the moment, cry/scream, but keep calm and remember that Love heals and teaches more than anger or hatred. We all deserve forgiveness and most of all… LOVE June 17, 2022

There is no official release date for the second season of The Kardashians yet. But Hulu has previously confirmed that two seasons are indeed launching on the platform. It is expected that the series may then address Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s very public feud on social media, which began shortly after the Christmas portrait. The mentioned conflict was related to the use of TikTok in the Northwest and Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Speaking of which, the SNL graduate has apparently been hiding on the set of the reality show more than previously thought, thanks to the reveal of the finale after the credits.

This is certainly something worth paying attention to in the new episodes, but right now I’m fixated on the further antics of the Northwest. Keep an eye out for new shenanigans, and if you missed Season 1 of The Kardashians (or West’s burgeoning icon status), watch it now, as it’s streaming for those with a Hulu subscription.