Northeast buys 37 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine

The governors of the Northeastern states signed on Wednesday (17) individual contracts with the Russian Sovereign Fund for the purchase of a total of 37 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, developed by the Moscow Gamaleya Institute to combat covid-19.

The amount of doses is proportional to the population of each state, according to Piauí Governor Wellington Dias (PT). In the case of Maranhão, for example, Governor Flávio Dino (PCdoB) revealed in his official Twitter profile that he had purchased more than 4.5 million vaccines.

He also said that the Northeast Consortium, a group formed by the states in the region, intends to integrate all the doses acquired into the National Immunization Plan (PNI), conducted by the Ministry of Health, which would be responsible for distributing them. If the federal government chooses not to use them, each state will receive its purchased quantity, according to Dino.

The first doses of the Russian vaccine purchased by the Consortium are due to arrive in the country in April, with the remainder being made available until July. The entire amount would have cost around US $ 368 million, the equivalent of just over R $ 2 billion for the quotation of the day, according to the governor of Piauí.

Pending authorization

In recent days, several states and municipalities have announced agreements to purchase the Russian vaccine against the new coronavirus, outside the PNI. The Ministry of Health itself already has a separate contract to receive 10 million doses of the immunizer, imported from Russia.

However, Sputnik V is not yet approved for use in Brazil. The request for emergency use of the vaccine has been stalled at the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for two months, but with these new agreements signed, the expectation is that the process will be accelerated and concluded soon.

The União Química laboratory is going to produce the immunizer in the national territory.