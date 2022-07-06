North West wears a 2008 jacket from Kanye West’s dad’s first fashion brand Pastelle in Paris

This is the world of the Northwest, and we just live in it! A 9-year-old girl became a fashion star by attending Paris Haute Couture Week with her mom Kim Kardashian.

On Tuesday, July 5, the famous baby proved that she is a real fashionista by wearing a cobalt blue university jacket. However, there was no ordinary outerwear in the image. The jacket is an archival selection of Kanye West’s father’s first fashion brand, Pastelle, which the 45-year-old rapper founded in 2004. Currently, this brand no longer exists. The Chicago native presented a jacket with red inserts and a yellow logo at the American Music Awards in 2008.

Kardashian stylist Dani Levy said she bought a rare jacket at Justin Reed’s thrift store. The store put the image up for sale for $10,000.

In addition to the raincoat, North wore black straight trousers and platform shoes from Balenciaga. She was also wearing a Balenciaga mini bag and blue sunglasses. For her part, the 41-year-old Kardashian looked bright in neon green trousers from Balenciaga combined with a camouflage T-shirt.

The reality TV star and her daughter went to France for the Kardashian catwalk debut.

On Wednesday, July 6, the selfish writer turned into a supermodel on the runway of the Balenciaga Haute Couture show. Kardashian looked more glamorous than ever in a sleek black top with a corset, complemented with gloves and a scented skirt. The ensemble was complemented with pantaloons from the luxury label — the business card of the beauty magnate.

“I was at my first Paris fashion show and COUTURE show!!! Thank you, @Balenciaga, @Demna,” the Skims founder wrote in a clip of her catwalk debut in her Instagram story.

The show, which was opened by the brand’s creative director Demna Gvasalia, was also attended by Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell, Dua Lipa and Kristin Quinn from Selling Sunset.

North’s trip abroad took place after she celebrated her 9th birthday with a summer camp-style party. “NORTHERN CAMP,” Kardashian signed a carousel of photos on Instagram on June 28, telling about the celebration. Among the guests dressed in pajamas were Penelope Disick, Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell and Tracey’s daughter Romulus Ryan.

In accordance with the theme of the camp, North’s guests were treated to a rope course, tubing on the lake and tents decorated with artificial bloodstains and stuffed deer heads.