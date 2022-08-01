North West turns Kim Kardashian into a glamorous minion

She has abilities! North West could be the next big makeup star, considering she turned Kim Kardashian’s mom into a minion in minutes.

“Mom is a minion,” the mother and daughter duo signed a video posted via their joint TikTok on Sunday, July 31. In the clip, a 9-year-old girl starts by covering the Skims founder’s face with foundation. North then combines different eye shadow palettes in yellow and gold to give the 41-year-old Kardashian a signature sunny minion glow. After applying the mixture to the base, North begins to draw on black round glasses.

Then she completes the look with a bold lip. Starting with a nude base on the lips of a reality TV star, North adds shimmering blue, purple and extra sparkles for piquancy. Showing off the finished product, North steps back with the camera to show Kardashian smiling and tossing a peace sign.

In July, Kardashian revealed that her eldest daughter is really into makeup with special effects.

“North is really into makeup with special effects, and she’s really good at it. A teacher came to me and showed her makeup with special effects — there are wounds, blood and a bunch of things like that,” the California native said in an interview with Allure.

While North’s makeup skill is impressive, it’s also a little annoying. Kardashian explained to the beauty publication that North’s skills were once mistaken for a murder scene.

It all started when a graduate of the Kardashian Family program rented a country house, where North brought her makeup with special effects.

“And she decided not only to prank me and make [makeup] for her and Chicago, but also to make the whole room look like a murder scene,” she recalled. “I cleaned the kids, but I’m really too tired to clean the whole room. And they had to do it, and they had to get ready for bed before school.”

The next morning, Kardashian said she didn’t have time to clean up the remaining mess and get the kids ready for school. After she left the house, her housekeeper came and was horrified by what she saw. (Kardashian and former Kanye West are also parents to daughter Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.)

“The housekeeper came, tried to call the authorities and called the landlord, thinking it was a full-fledged, real murder scene, and I had to tell them that it was just a joke, and my children were doing makeup with special effects,” the selfish author said. “It was bad.”