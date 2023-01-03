Nine-year-old North West was a special guest during Sia’s performance at this year’s Kardashian Christmas party.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughter joined the celebration on Christmas Eve (December 24) for the annual meeting.

During the show, North got up to sing with Sia, turning the latter’s holiday song “Snowman” into a duet.

Posting a message on her @kimandnorth TikTok account after the party, she simply wrote: “It’s Christmas time.”

See the performance below.

Back in 2021, Kim Kardashian said that North is a “goth girl” who “listens to Black Sabbath.”

North is Kim and Kanye’s first child, followed by younger siblings Chicago, Psalm and Saint. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres about the latest season of “Ellen,” Kim talked about the interests of her fourth children, discussing how North became a “total goth.”

“The North is like a Goth. She’s into Hot Topic,” Kim Ellen said. “She gets fake tattoos on her face and listens to Black Sabbath. She’s just a total goth girl.”

Last week, Kardashian talked about what it’s like to be joint parents with Kanye. Kardashian and West were married for eight years and had four children during the relationship. Their divorce was finalized in November.

In a new interview for the podcast, Angie Martinez IRL Kardashian tearfully described co-parenting as “damn hard,” especially when it comes to protecting them from the recent spate of hateful, mostly anti-Semitic comments from their father.