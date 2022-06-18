North Carolina Gets Best College Basketball Transfer

North Carolina Tar Heels just got one of the best available transfers in this year’s class.

Four-year-old Northwestern forward Pete Nance took part in the Hubert Davis program and went to Chapel Hill for the final year of his university law.

“Northwestern, thank you for everything. Very excited about the next steps. #gotarheels,” Nancy wrote on Twitter.

Nance, the son of former NBA All-Star Larry Nance and the younger brother of current NBA player Larry Nance Jr., withdrew his name from the 2022 NBA Draft after checking the situation in the offseason.

The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in his senior season for the Wildcats. He also made significant strides on three-point shots last season, scoring a wildly effective 45.2% from beyond the arc.

Nancy gives Tar Heels exactly what they were missing before the 2022-2023 season. With the passing of graduate Brady Manek, who left after his one season at Chapel Hill, North Carolina’s program needed size and the ability to throw at the forward position.

Nance should fit in well with the returning core from last year’s national championship. Starters Caleb Love, Armando Bacott, Leaky Black and R.J. Davis each announced their decision to return to the program early this offseason.

There has already been a lot of hype in North Carolina ahead of the 2022-23 season. This addition is only based on these exorbitant expectations.