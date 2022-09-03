Gene Physicist and the North Carolina defense gave absolutely no response for the AppState attack in the first half of Saturday’s game.

Chizik was hired by Tar Heels earlier this year in hopes of reviving a defensive unit that struggled mightily in 2021. And now, just two games into the 2022 season, UNC football fans are already turning to the former national champion.

The world of college football defeated Chiswick for his performance in the first half of today’s game.

After losing 14 points in the first quarter, Chiswick and the Carolina defense gave up another touchdown to start the second. At one point in the first half, AppState was averaging a whopping nine yards per game.

The Tar Heels defense also didn’t get off to a good start in the Week Zero matchup, losing by 24 points to a severely depleted Florida A&M team.

If Chiswick’s second stint at Chapel Hill is to be considered a success, he and his defensive squad will need to make a dramatic difference.